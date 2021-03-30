UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Section 144 Imposed In Dera, Tank To Curb Coronavirus

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 07:00 PM

Section 144 imposed in Dera, Tank to curb coronavirus

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) ::Under Section 144 the administrations of district Tank and Dera Ismail Khan district Tuesday banned all kinds of gatherings,rallies with immediate effect to contain the spread of dreaded coronavirus.

According to notifications,under precautionary measures has imposed ban for one month with immediate effect on all kinds of gatherings,public rallies.

The imposition of ban would be effective for one month after the enforcement of Section 144. The administration urged masses to avoid going outside in crowds with a view to social distance.

More Stories From Pakistan

