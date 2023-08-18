Open Menu

Section 144 Imposed In Dera, Tank To Ensure Peace

Sumaira FH Published August 18, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Section 144 imposed in Dera, Tank to ensure peace

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2023 ) :The district administrations of Dera Ismail Khan and Tank have imposed Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in their respective districts, banning gatherings of five or more than five people in order to prevent any untoward incident.

According to notification, the order would remain enforced for a period of five days until August 21 or unless withdrawn or modified, imposing a complete ban on public assemblies, gatherings or rallies.

It says due to prevailing law and orders and the recent surge in terrorist attacks, the ban has been imposed to ensure public peace and tranquillity as there is apprehension that public gatherings, assemblies or rallies may create law and order situations and this may result in any mishap.

It said that anyone found violating the ban would be punished under section 188 P.P.C.

