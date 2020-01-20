Section 144 imposed in different districts

Deputy Commissioner Kohistan Lower has under section 144 Cr.P,C imposed complete ban on construction and excavation on and alongside Karakorum Highway (KKH) in the jurisdiction of District Kohistan Lower wherever it is started or to be started

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Kohistan Lower has under section 144 Cr.P,C imposed complete ban on construction and excavation on and alongside Karakorum Highway (KKH) in the jurisdiction of District Kohistan Lower wherever it is started or to be started.

This order would come into force with immediate effect and would remain enforced for a period of 30 days from the issuance of this order or till it is withdrawn, said a handout issued here on Monday.

Similarly, the District Magistrate Upper Dir has under Section 144 Cr.P.C imposed ban on fishing by using explosive materials, diversion of water, cage, trap, gill nets and electric currents in the rivers of District Dir, Upper.

The District Magistrate Buner has also under section 144 Cr.P.C imposed ban on installation of sub-standard CNG kits in schools vehicles and placing of school bags on top of vehicles in the limits of Buner District.

Similarly, Deputy Commissioner Karak has under Section 144 Cr.P.C also banned on aerial firing and use/display of weapons in the limit of districts Karak to avoid any eventuality /mishap. The violation of this order is punishable under section 188 PPC.