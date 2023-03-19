UrduPoint.com

Section 144 Imposed In D.I.Khan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 19, 2023 | 04:10 PM

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Mansoor Arshad has imposed Section 144 Cr. PC in the district and banned all sorts of gatherings of more than five people and display of weapons, initially for five days.

A notification issued here Sunday said that the ban has been imposed to maintain law and order and to prevent breach of peace as gathering of more than five persons might result in any mishap.

The order would come into force immediately and remain enforced for five days unless modified or withdrawn.

