Section 144 imposed in D.I.Khan for Chehlum

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Umair has imposed ban on brandishing arms, distribution of sectarian materials and pillion riding till October 10 across the district

DIKHAN (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Umair has imposed ban on brandishing arms, distribution of sectarian materials and pillion riding till October 10 across the district.

In a notification issued here Tuesday stated that ban has been imposed under section 144 to tighten security arrangements to ensure peaceful observance of Chehlum Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.

A).

The government employees, journalists, advocates, children, women, patients and senior citizens would be exempted. The ban would start from September 29 till October 10, said a notification.