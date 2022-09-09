Section 144 imposed in D.I.Khan for Chehlum of Imam Hussain (R.A)

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :The district administration on Friday imposed ban on displaying arms, distribution of sectarian materials and pillion riding till September 19 across the district ahead of Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A).

In a notification issued here, Deputy Commissioner imposed this ban under section 144 to tighten the security arrangements to ensure peaceful observance of Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A).

There will also be a complete ban on gathering or procession of five or more people without the permission of the competent authority. Similarly, use of loudspeaker sound system in public places including streets and bazaars, besides wall chalking will also be prohibited.

However, children, women, patients and senior citizens would be exempted from the ban on pillion riding. The ban would start from September 07 and would remain in force till September 19, said the notification.