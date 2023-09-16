Open Menu

Section-144 Imposed In Dir Lower

Faizan Hashmi Published September 16, 2023 | 02:20 PM

Section-144 imposed in Dir Lower

DIR LOWER, Sept. 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2023 ) ::The Deputy Commissioner (DC) who also has the power of District Magistrate Iftikhar Ahmed Saturday banned public gatherings, processions, and gatherings of more than five people in Dir Lower under Section 144.

In case of violation, legal action will be taken wherein instructions have been issued to all Assistants, Additional Assistant Commissioners (AACs), and Police in this regard.

