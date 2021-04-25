UrduPoint.com
Section 144 Imposed In Dir To Observe Corona SOPs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sun 25th April 2021 | 05:50 PM

Section 144 imposed in Dir to observe corona SOPs

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :The Deputy Commissioner and district Magistrate Aon Haider Gonal Sunday imposed section 144 in district Dir payan to strictly observe corona SOPs.

Under section 144 all the markets would remain closed from 6pm till Sehri except medical stores, Tandor, Bakary, general stores, petrol pumps, hotels' take away and vaccination centers, said a notification issued here.

All indoor and outdoors services by the hotels and all cultural programs and indoor and outdoor activities would be banned during the period.

All public and private educational institutions would remain closed till further order while use of face masks would be mandatory by the general public. The violators would be dealt under section 188.

