Section 144 imposed in district

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :The district administration on Thursday imposed Section 144 in the district and banned all sorts of gatherings of more than five people, initially for five days.

According to a notification issued here, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Qaiser Khan has imposed this ban to maintain law and order, and to prevent breach of peace as gathering of more than five persons might result in any mishap.

Anyone found violating the ban would be proceeded against Section 188 of PPC. The order would come into force immediately and remain enforced for five days unless modified or withdrawn.