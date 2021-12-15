Section 144 imposed in district Khyber to ensure security during elections

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

District Khyber administration Wednesday imposed section 144 in order to ensure proper security arrangement during upcoming local bodies' elections to be held on December 19

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :District Khyber administration Wednesday imposed section 144 in order to ensure proper security arrangement during upcoming local bodies' elections to be held on December 19.

According to a notification issued here, The district administration under section 144 on December 18,19 and 20 has imposed ban on displaying of weapons, unlawful assembly within the 500 mitres premises of polling stations, use of cell phone, gunmen, using roof tops, unauthorised parking, entry of males into females polling stations and aerial firing.