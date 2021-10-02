Section 144 imposed in district Mardan

(@FahadShabbir)

District administration Mardan imposed section 144 Cr.P.C. against use and sale of tented glasses and search lights in vehicles

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2021 ) :District administration Mardan imposed section 144 Cr.P.C. against use and sale of tented glasses and search lights in vehicles.

According to a notification issued on Saturday stated that it has been intimated by District Police Officer, Mardan that multiple reports and complaints from secret sources and general public had been received regarding use of tinted glasses and search lights in vehicles resembling those being used by personnel of Law and Enforcement Agencies (LEAs).

The district administration in this connection imposed ban under section 144 Cr.P.C on use and sale of tinted glasses and search lights in vehicles.