Section 144 Imposed In Exam Premises

Muhammad Irfan 35 minutes ago Sat 03rd July 2021 | 04:20 PM

Section 144 imposed in exam premises

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2021 ) :Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Mohsin Ali Shah has imposed Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), from July 5 till the conclusion of annual examinations of Secondary school Certificate (SSC).

According to the notification, in order to avert any untoward incident at examination centers and prevent entry of unauthorized persons, Chairman board of education recommended impositions of Section 144 at examination centers throughout the division SBA.

Apart from candidates appearing at the examination and employees on duty at centers, all unauthorized persons are barred from entering the examination centers.

The announcement has also imposed a ban on use of Photostat machines in the vicinity of examination centers. The order states that police was authorized to initiate legal action under section 188 PPC against violators of announced limits.

