Section 144 Imposed In Exam Premises

Mon 19th July 2021 | 10:08 PM

Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Mohsin Ali Shah has imposed section 144 from July 26 till the conclusion of annual examinations of Inter classes being conducted under Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Shaheed Benazirabad

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Mohsin Ali Shah has imposed section 144 from July 26 till the conclusion of annual examinations of Inter classes being conducted under board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Shaheed Benazirabad.

The notification issued in this regard said that in order to avert any untoward incident at examination centers and prevent entry of unauthorized persons, the Chairman Board of education recommended imposition of Section 144 at examination centers throughout the division SBA.

Later, the commissioner announced imposition of section 144 under powers conferred by the Sindh government.

According to notification, apart from candidates appearing at the examination and employees on duty at centers, all unauthorized persons are barred from entering the examination centers. The announcement has also imposed a ban on use of Photostat machines in the vicinity of examination centers.

The order states that police was authorized to initiate legal action under section 188 PPC against violators of announced limits.

