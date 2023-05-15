Section 144 imposed in Faisalabad

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Anan Qamar under section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) has prohibited all kinds of gathering, procession, demonstration, protestation and road blocking in the revenue limit of district Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Anan Qamar under section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) has prohibited all kinds of gathering, procession, demonstration, protestation and road blocking in the revenue limit of district Faisalabad.

This order has come into force instantly and would remain in act initially for 7 days.

Under this order, gathering of five or more persons for demonstration would be banned strictly and the violators would be dealt with an iron hand, a spokesman of local administration said here on Monday.