Section 144 Imposed In Four Cities, Rangers Support Sought In 3 Districts

Muhammad Irfan Published October 04, 2024 | 03:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) The Punjab government has imposed Section 144 in four cities and sought assistance of Rangers in three districts. According to a notification issued by the Punjab Home Department, Section 144 has been imposed immediately in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Attock and Sargodha.

In Rawalpindi, Attock, and Sargodha, Section 144 will remain in effect from Friday to Sunday, while in Lahore, it will be enforced from Thursday to Tuesday. During this period, all forms of political gatherings, protests, rallies, and demonstrations will be prohibited.

In response to requests from the district administrations of Lahore, Rawalpindi and Attock, the Punjab government also sought assistance in deploying Rangers. Specifically, four companies of Rangers have been requested for Rawalpindi and two for Attock on October 4 and 5.

Additionally, 10 platoons of the Frontier Constabulary have been recommended for deployment in Attock.

The Lahore district administration has requested three companies of Rangers for October 5. The notification said that due to security threats, public gatherings could be soft targets for terrorists. The enforcement of Section 144, along with the deployment of Rangers, aims to maintain law and order and protect lives and properties.

Meanwhile, a ban on pillion-riding has been imposed in Rawalpindi and Attock under Section 144 for two days, effective from Friday to Saturday.

The restriction aims to prevent violence, unrest, and terrorism in the region. The law enforcement personnel would be exempt from the ban.

