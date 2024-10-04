Section 144 Imposed In Four Cities, Rangers Support Sought In 3 Districts
Muhammad Irfan Published October 04, 2024 | 03:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) The Punjab government has imposed Section 144 in four cities and sought assistance of Rangers in three districts. According to a notification issued by the Punjab Home Department, Section 144 has been imposed immediately in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Attock and Sargodha.
In Rawalpindi, Attock, and Sargodha, Section 144 will remain in effect from Friday to Sunday, while in Lahore, it will be enforced from Thursday to Tuesday. During this period, all forms of political gatherings, protests, rallies, and demonstrations will be prohibited.
In response to requests from the district administrations of Lahore, Rawalpindi and Attock, the Punjab government also sought assistance in deploying Rangers. Specifically, four companies of Rangers have been requested for Rawalpindi and two for Attock on October 4 and 5.
Additionally, 10 platoons of the Frontier Constabulary have been recommended for deployment in Attock.
The Lahore district administration has requested three companies of Rangers for October 5. The notification said that due to security threats, public gatherings could be soft targets for terrorists. The enforcement of Section 144, along with the deployment of Rangers, aims to maintain law and order and protect lives and properties.
Meanwhile, a ban on pillion-riding has been imposed in Rawalpindi and Attock under Section 144 for two days, effective from Friday to Saturday.
The restriction aims to prevent violence, unrest, and terrorism in the region. The law enforcement personnel would be exempt from the ban.
Recent Stories
Luxury Redefined: Discover 18 Park Residence by Alif Holdings in Lahore
Itel strengthens its market presence through strategic collaboration with Airlin ..
PTI announces protest at D-Chowk, Iroads blocked, mobile service suspended in Tw ..
Malaysian PM praises Pak Army’s role in regional peace
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 October 2024
Nigeria boat accident kills 36, over 100 more feared dead: emergency agency
World Culture Festival Karachi in full swing
Pakistan down Sri Lanka at Women's T20 World Cup
Bangladesh, Pakistan win Women's T20 World Cup openers
PHDEC hosts seminar on Cherry exports to China
Relief in Brazil, Asia over delay to EU deforestation rules
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Luxury Redefined: Discover 18 Park Residence by Alif Holdings in Lahore17 minutes ago
-
World Teacher Day to observed across Sukkur21 minutes ago
-
Expert on 'World Animal Day' warn of devastating consequences of climate change on Wildlife21 minutes ago
-
Man gunned down in Kalat21 minutes ago
-
SSP for disciplined traffic system21 minutes ago
-
PHC grants pre-arrest bail to KP CM, prohibits his arrest in all cases22 minutes ago
-
LG department decides to implement new model of waste collection31 minutes ago
-
Tree plantation held at Allied hospital31 minutes ago
-
Federal Ombudsman launches awareness campaign in Hazara division31 minutes ago
-
Notorious fugitive arrested after 5-years on the run31 minutes ago
-
Nation pays tribute to iconic singer 'Masood Rana' on 29th death anniversary31 minutes ago
-
Kurram tribes assure implementation on ceasefire agreement31 minutes ago