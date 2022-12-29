Section 144 imposed in Gwadar

The Government of Balochistan on Thursday imposed Section 144 in Gwadar district for one month.

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2022 ) :The Government of Balochistan on Thursday imposed Section 144 in Gwadar district for one month.

A statement issued by the Balochistan Home Department said that Section 144 had been imposed in Gwadar for one month.

"There will be a ban on every type of rally, sit-in and gathering of five or more people in Gwadar for one month,""A ban has also been imposed on the display of arms in Gwadar," it added.