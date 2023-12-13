Open Menu

Section 144 Imposed In Islamabad To Control Environmental Pollution

Faizan Hashmi Published December 13, 2023 | 09:57 PM

Section 144 imposed in Islamabad to control environmental pollution

Islamabad Capital Territory Administration (ICT) has imposed section 144 in Islamabad to control enviornmental pollution in federal capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) Islamabad Capital Territory Administration (ICT) has imposed section 144 in Islamabad to control enviornmental pollution in Federal capital.

On the directions of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon, the relevant officers are working to prevent environmental pollution and smog in different areas.

Magistrate Sadar Zone Mir Yameen visited different areas and checked kiln factories.

On account of violation of Section 144 in different sectors of Sadar Zone Tarnool area, eight kiln factories were sealed.

On this occasion, Magistrate Sadar Zone Mir Yameen said that to prevent environmental pollution and smog, the people have to play an important role by cooperating with the district administration.

In view of environmental pollution and smog, government orders will be fully implemented, he added.

