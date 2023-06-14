UrduPoint.com

Section 144 Imposed In Islamabad To Curb Dengue, Preserve Habitat

Faizan Hashmi Published June 14, 2023 | 11:51 PM

Section 144 imposed in Islamabad to curb dengue, preserve habitat

The city's administration on Wednesday imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), here, to contain the spread of the dengue virus in the district and to preserve the habitat in Margalla Hills National Park

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :The city's administration on Wednesday imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), here, to contain the spread of the dengue virus in the district and to preserve the habitat in Margalla Hills National Park.

According to Islamabad Capital Territory's (ICT) spokesperson, Additional District Magistrate Shahryar Arif Khan issued separate notifications to enforce the orders immediately, with a duration of two months.

The notifications highlighted various factors that justify the implementation of Section 144, including the risks posed by discharging water from houses onto streets and roads, the accumulation of uncovered ponds containing fresh water, the operation of fountains, and the presence of stagnant water in plant pots, lawns, and gardens, which can contribute to the spread of mosquito-borne diseases.

To mitigate these risks, the accumulation of fresh water in any form and the display or storage of tires in open places due to their potential to collect water was prohibited.

Furthermore, the administration banned BBQs, smoking, bonfires, burning and littering of garbage, littering of plastic, and the carrying of flammable items such as lighters, charcoal, matchsticks, and bottles of petrol or kerosene oil. Tree cutting, water pollution, land clearance, encroachments, and grazing of livestock are also strictly prohibited within the Margalla Hills National Park.

The prohibited actions had been detrimental to the preservation of the habitat, water quality, and land integrity in Margalla Hills National Park, the spokesperson said.

He added that the imposition of Section 144 aimed to address these issues and ensure the conservation of the park's natural environment.

Related Topics

Islamabad Petrol Dengue Water Oil Criminals From

Recent Stories

CBUAE maintains Base Rate at 5.15%

CBUAE maintains Base Rate at 5.15%

38 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends second group ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends second group wedding for Ministry of Defenc ..

38 minutes ago
 UAE President and Chad transitional president witn ..

UAE President and Chad transitional president witness exchange of agreements and ..

38 minutes ago
 U.S. Federal Reserve keeps rates steady

U.S. Federal Reserve keeps rates steady

53 minutes ago
 Nearly All Fed Policymakers Think Further Rate Hik ..

Nearly All Fed Policymakers Think Further Rate Hikes to Follow Despite June Paus ..

1 hour ago
 Turkish, Hungarian Foreign Ministers Agree to Coor ..

Turkish, Hungarian Foreign Ministers Agree to Coordinate Steps on Sweden's NATO ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.