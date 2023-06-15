Section 144 imposed in Islamabad to curb dengue, preserve habitat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :The city's administration on Wednesday imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), here, to contain the spread of the dengue virus in the district and to preserve the habitat in Margalla Hills National Park.

According to Islamabad Capital Territory's (ICT) spokesperson, Additional District Magistrate Shahryar Arif Khan issued separate notifications to enforce the orders immediately, with a duration of two months.

The notifications highlighted various factors that justify the implementation of Section 144, including the risks posed by discharging water from houses onto streets and roads, the accumulation of uncovered ponds containing fresh water, the operation of fountains, and the presence of stagnant water in plant pots, lawns, and gardens, which can contribute to the spread of mosquito-borne diseases.

To mitigate these risks, the accumulation of fresh water in any form and the display or storage of tires in open places due to their potential to collect water was prohibited.

Furthermore, the administration banned BBQs, smoking, bonfires, burning and littering of garbage, littering of plastic, and the carrying of flammable items such as lighters, charcoal, matchsticks, and bottles of petrol or kerosene oil. Tree cutting, water pollution, land clearance, encroachments, and grazing of livestock are also strictly prohibited within the Margalla Hills National Park.

The prohibited actions had been detrimental to the preservation of the habitat, water quality, and land integrity in Margalla Hills National Park, the spokesperson said.

He added that the imposition of Section 144 aimed to address these issues and ensure the conservation of the park's natural environment.