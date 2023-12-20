Open Menu

Section 144 Imposed In Khyber

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 20, 2023 | 02:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) The District Administration of Khyber has imposed Section 144 to ban the illegal sale of mobile SIM cards.

The administration has also banned the sale of SIM cards through unauthorized individuals without permission from relevant companies.

Directives have been issued for the confiscation of all unauthorized SIM cards and equipment used in registration, with legal action ordered against individuals involved in the illegal sale of SIMs.

Additionally, measures have been taken to prevent the misuse of fingerprints on simple cards by unauthorized individuals. Section 144 will be immediately enforced and remain in effect for 2 months.

The District Police will take legal action under Section 188 of Pakistan's Criminal Procedure Code against violators.

