Section 144 imposed in Kohat

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) ::In order to ensure foolproof security arrangements for maintenance of law and order during forthcoming local government elections, Deputy Commissioner Kohat has imposed Section 144 Cr.PC in the district.

Under section 144 Cr.

PC, wall chalking, display of weapons, raising of provocative slogans and speeches, post-election victory processions, rallies and other celebrations in Kohat district would be banned.

The sanctions, which take effect immediately, will last for 30 days, while violators will be prosecuted.