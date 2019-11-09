Section 144 imposed in Kohat

District administration Kohat has imposed section 144 as part of security measures in connection with Rabi-ul-Awal

KOHAT (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2019 ) : District administration Kohat has imposed section 144 as part of security measures in connection with Rabi-ul-Awal.

According to an official statement issue here Saturday, section 144 has been imposed till November 12.

Pillion riding has also been banned within the limits of the district and violators would be dealt strictly.