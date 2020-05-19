UrduPoint.com
Section 144 Imposed In Kohat

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 08:05 PM

Deputy Commissioner Kohat Capt (r) Abdul Rehman Tuesday imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Code in the city to ensure safety of life and property of the people, especially to protect them on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Kohat Capt (r) Abdul Rehman Tuesday imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Code in the city to ensure safety of life and property of the people, especially to protect them on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

There will be a complete ban on aerial firing, display of all kinds of weapons, sale and purchase of firecrackers and toy guns, one wheeling, bathing in rivers, dams, photography on the river banks and boating.

The order is effective immediately for a period of 30 days. The violators will be prosecuted under Section 188 of the PPC.

