Section 144 Imposed In Kohat For Polio Safety Teams

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 26, 2022 | 05:16 PM

The district administration Kohat Wednesday under Section 144 imposed ban on brandishing of arms, pillion riding and use of tinted glasses in the wake of ongoing polio vaccination campaign across the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :The district administration Kohat Wednesday under Section 144 imposed ban on brandishing of arms, pillion riding and use of tinted glasses in the wake of ongoing polio vaccination campaign across the province.

In a notification issued by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kohat, Rooshan Mehsud stated that the ban will remain enforced for four days i.e. 26th to 29th January 2022 and anyone found violating the ban will be punishable under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

It was pertinent to mention here that a police constable who was on security duty with a polio vaccination team was shot dead by unknown attackers on Tuesday in Jerma area of Kohat. The ban was imposed to ensure greater safety of polio vaccination teams.

