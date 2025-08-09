Open Menu

Section 144 Imposed In Kohat, Hungu, Bannu

Umer Jamshaid Published August 09, 2025 | 01:10 PM

KOHAT August 9 (APP) :, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 9th Aug, 2025) The provincial government has imposed Section 144 in various districts of Kohat as part of enhancing security measures ahead of Chehlum Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS).

Section 144 has been imposed in Peshawar, Kohat, Hangu and Bannu from August 9 to August 15. The violators found guilty of defying the ban would be dealt with accordingly.

APP/ar/mds/

