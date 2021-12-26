Section 144 Imposed In Kohat Over Gas Supply
Sumaira FH 58 seconds ago Sun 26th December 2021 | 06:10 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2021 ) ::Under section 144, Deputy Commissioner Kohat Roshan Mehsood Sunday curtailed natural gas supply to industrial units.
In a notification issued from his office, directed industrial units to operate only from 9.00 am to 4.00 pm from this week till January 6, 2022. The step has been taken in the public interest to maintain law and order in the district.