Section 144 imposed in Kohat over gas supply

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2021 ) ::Under section 144, Deputy Commissioner Kohat Roshan Mehsood Sunday curtailed natural gas supply to industrial units.

In a notification issued from his office, directed industrial units to operate only from 9.00 am to 4.00 pm from this week till January 6, 2022. The step has been taken in the public interest to maintain law and order in the district.