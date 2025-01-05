Open Menu

Section 144 Imposed In Kurram To Ensure Public Safety

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 05, 2025 | 07:20 PM

Section 144 imposed in Kurram to ensure public safety

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Home and Tribal Affairs Department has imposed Section 144 in Kurram district for two months due to recent terrorist activities and security concerns.

The order, issued by Additional Chief Secretary Muhammad Abid Majeed, prohibits gatherings of more than five people and the display of weapons to maintain public peace and law and order.

Violators will face legal action under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The directive comes into immediate effect and aims to prevent potential misuse of the volatile situation by militant groups.

