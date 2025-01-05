Section 144 Imposed In Kurram To Ensure Public Safety
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 05, 2025 | 07:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Home and Tribal Affairs Department has imposed Section 144 in Kurram district for two months due to recent terrorist activities and security concerns.
The order, issued by Additional Chief Secretary Muhammad Abid Majeed, prohibits gatherings of more than five people and the display of weapons to maintain public peace and law and order.
Violators will face legal action under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code.
The directive comes into immediate effect and aims to prevent potential misuse of the volatile situation by militant groups.
Recent Stories
UAE President meets with Prime Minister of Pakistan
88 Palestinians martyred in Gaza within 24 hours
DUPHAT 2025 to kick off in Dubai January 7
Egypt, US Foreign Ministers discuss developments in Gaza, Syria
UAE real estate sees steady growth in projects, record transactions in 2024
Austrian People's Party selects new leader, considers coalition formation
Spectacular conclusion, thrilling competitions at Liwa International Festival 20 ..
Major winter storm disrupts travel, impacting over 60 million in US
Three UAE aid convoys arrive in Gaza Strip as part of 'Operation Chivalrous Knig ..
3 dead after fishing boat hits rocks off southwestern coast in S. Korea
Russia's FSB thwarts bomb attack in Yekaterinburg, detains four
S. Korean carmakers' sales of eco-friendly models hit fresh high in 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Hasan Nourian calls for unity among Muslim Ummah2 minutes ago
-
Section 144 imposed in Kurram to ensure public safety2 minutes ago
-
BEEF holds awareness session regarding Benazir Bhutto fully funded scholarship scheme22 minutes ago
-
Three shops gutted22 minutes ago
-
Man shot dead32 minutes ago
-
Ceremony held to bid SSP Mir Rohal Khan Khoso a farewell41 minutes ago
-
Gilani vows to uphold Zulfikar Ali Bhutto's mission of public service41 minutes ago
-
Murtaza Wahab terms individuals rendered services to Karachi as asset42 minutes ago
-
IBCC concludes Two-Day Capacity-Building workshop in Lahore42 minutes ago
-
100,000 homes to get free solar panels in Punjab: CM52 minutes ago
-
Rain improves Lahore air quality52 minutes ago
-
CM grieved over loss of lives52 minutes ago