Section 144 Imposed In Mardan For Anti-polio Drive
Sumaira FH Published May 25, 2025 | 12:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) The competent authority has enforced Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code in Mardana district from May 26 to May 30 to ensure peace and order during the polio eradication drive.
Deputy Commissioner Mardan, Dr.
Azmat Ullah Wazir, has issued special directives under Section 144 to maintain law and order during the five-day campaign.
Acting on the recommendation of the District Police Officer (DPO) Mardan, the administration has banned pillion riding, the use of tinted glasses on vehicles, and public display of weapons throughout the district.
These measures are aimed at supporting a safe and uninterrupted vaccination drive, ensuring the protection of health workers and the general public.
