Section 144 Imposed In Peshawar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 04, 2023 | 08:09 PM

Section 144 imposed in Peshawar

In view of security, the district administration imposed Section 144 here in Peshawar on Saturday

According to details, under Section 144, a ban has been imposed on gatherings of more than five people.

The decision to impose Section 144 for 10 days was taken in view of the current security situation, the district administration said.

Strict action will be taken against violators, district administration said.

