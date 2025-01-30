Section 144 imposed in Peshawar to maintain law and order

In a bid to maintain public peace and prevent potential breaches of law and order, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Peshawar, Capt (R) Sarmad Saleem Akram, has imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) across the district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) In a bid to maintain public peace and prevent potential breaches of law and order, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Peshawar, Capt (R) Sarmad Saleem Akram, has imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) across the district.

The order, effective immediately, prohibits the display or carriage of weapons, the use of tinted glasses and the deployment of unauthorized armed guards in public places.

Violators of the order will face legal action under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

The DC emphasized the importance of these measures in ensuring public tranquility and preventing any potential mishaps.