Section 144 Imposed In Punjab For 3 Days
Umer Jamshaid Published November 22, 2024 | 02:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) The Punjab government imposed Section 144 in the province from November 23 to 25th for three days aimed to address security concerns and maintain law and order.
The spokesperson for the Punjab Home Department said that the Cabinet Committee on Law and Order had recommended the implementation of Section 144 in its 18th meeting on Thursday.
According to the notification, the decision to implement Section 144 was made for the establishment of law and order, protection of human lives and property.
According to a spokesperson, all political gatherings, protests, sit-ins, and similar activities are strictly prohibited under this order.
The government highlights the potential risks associated with public assemblies, which could become targets for terrorist attacks.
The Punjab Home Department has issued an official notification regarding the restrictions. Authorities stressed the necessity of ensuring public safety and protecting human lives and property during this period.
