Section 144 Imposed In Punjab From Aug,11-15

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 03:44 PM

The Home Department of Punjab hasImposed section 144 from August 11 to August 15.A notification in this regard has been issued

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 08th August, 2019) The Home Department of Punjab hasImposed section 144 from August 11 to August 15.A notification in this regard has been issued.Section 144 orders will take effect a day before Eid ul Azha and remain in vogue during 3 days of Eid-Ul-Adha and Independence Day from 11-15th August.

More Stories From Pakistan

