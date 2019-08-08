Section 144 imposed in Punjab from Aug,11-15

The Home Department of Punjab hasImposed section 144 from August 11 to August 15.A notification in this regard has been issued

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 08th August, 2019) The Home Department of Punjab hasImposed section 144 from August 11 to August 15.A notification in this regard has been issued.Section 144 orders will take effect a day before Eid ul Azha and remain in vogue during 3 days of Eid-Ul-Adha and Independence Day from 11-15th August.