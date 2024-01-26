Section 144 imposed in Quetta

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) In a bid to avoid any untoward incident and the rising security concerns, the district administration has imposed Section 144 in the provincial capital, a notification issued by DC Quetta said.

“The decision has been made on the directives of the Islamabad High Court with regard to the imposition of Section 144, said Caretaker Information Minister Jan Achakzai.

In a statement issued here on Friday, the information minister said there will be a complete ban on all kinds of public gatherings in Quetta for two weeks.

He noted that law enforcement agencies' personnel had been directed to implement the decision in letter and spirit.

The minister further termed the Deputy Commissioner’s permission mandatory for holding election rally and other public gatherings.

Ensuring peace in the province is the top most priority of the incumbent government, he maintained.