Section 144 imposed in Quetta amid rapid increase in corona cases

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :The provincial government has imposed Section 144 in the district and banned all public gatherings for a period of 15 days in the wake of increasing cases of coronavirus.

According to a notification issued by The Home and Tribal Affairs Department of Balochistan, the government had imposed an immediate ban on gathering of five or more people in the district aiming to ensure public safety from the coronavirus pandemic.

A rapid increase was witnessed in the numbers of positive coronavirus cases in the district. The compliance to the precautionary measures were required to be enforced for safety of general public, it said.

The health department has also directed the district administration to ensure strict compliance of standard operating procedures (SOPs) designated to control the spread of COVID-19.

"The law enforcement agencies have also been informed about the directives and their sought their role to ensure SOPs compliance," the statement said.

It was decided as the number of confirmed cases reached to 19,525 with 28 new patients during the last 24 hours. The authorities received back a positivity rate of 3.6 percent after conducting 758 tests.