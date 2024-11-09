Open Menu

Section 144 Imposed In Rawalpindi Amid PTI’s Rally In Swabi

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 09, 2024 | 02:00 PM

Section 144 will prohibit all public gatherings, including rallies, protests and processions within the city limits

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 9th, 2024) The Punjab government on Saturday imposed Section 144 in Rawalpindi city.

The Section was imposed at the moment when the PTI was holding a rally in Swabi.

Section 144 is effective from November 8 to 10.

The official notification regarding the enforcement of the restrictions has been issued.

As per the notification, Section 144 would prohibit all public gatherings, including rallies, protests and processions within the city limits.

The regulation also includes a strict ban on the display of weapons in public spaces.

The authorities announced the implementation of additional security measures to ensure the peaceful maintenance of law and order in Rawalpindi during this period.

The residents have been asked to comply with the new orders to avoid any legal consequences.

