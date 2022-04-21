UrduPoint.com

Section 144 Imposed In Selected Areas

Umer Jamshaid Published April 21, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Section 144 imposed in selected areas

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2022 ) :The Home and Tribal Affair Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has imposed Section-144 in some areas of Peshawar for a period of six months.

The section-144 imposed in areas including Pushtakhara, Landi Akhun Muhammad, Umer Gul Road, Naway Killay, Shaheed Abad, Bara Gate, Custom Chowk, Abdara Road and Tehkal under which the pigeon flying, kite flying, quad copter flying and installation of high-laser beam lights would remain completely ban.

A notification to this effect said on Thursday that the ban was imposed to ensure safety to the airplanes during takeoff and landing at Peshawar Airport.

The violators of the order would face legal action under Act-188 of PPC.

