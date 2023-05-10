Section 144 imposed in Sindh

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2023 ) :The Sindh government on Wednesday imposed Section 144 across the province.

A notification was also issued in this regard by the Sindh Home Department.

After the imposition of Section 144, all types of public gatherings exceeding four persons will remain banned in the province.

In case of violation, the station house officer of the area concerned are authorized to register the complaint in writing and take action.