Section 144 imposed in South Waziristan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2021 ) :District administration South Waziristan has imposed section 144 in district in order to ensure maintenance of law and order situation under section 144 Cr.P.C .

According to a notification issued here on Sunday stated that ban has been imposed on carrying, displaying of all kinds of arms and ammunition and other lethal weapons.

Similarly, use of tinted glasses in the vehicles also banned in South Waziristan for 30 days unless withdrawn or modified earlier, said a notification.