Section 144 Imposed In Swabi

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 06:38 PM

Deputy Commissioner, Swabi has imposed ban on display and carrying of weapons, pillion riding under section 144 Cr. PC during the polio campaign started from 29th January till February 2

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner, Swabi has imposed ban on display and carrying of weapons, pillion riding under section 144 Cr. PC during the polio campaign started from 29th January till February 2.

This order would not apply to the arm forces, police personals on duty, officials of district administration, polio teams and security guard who are granted special permission and permit by Law Enforcing Agencies or their respective Heads.

Those who violate the order would punishment under section 188 PPC.

