Section 144 Imposed In Swat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 05:14 PM

Section 144 imposed in Swat

Deputy Commissioner Swat has, under section 144 Cr.PC imposed complete ban on all types of aerial firing and fire works for a period of two months with immediate effect in the entire district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Swat has, under section 144 Cr.PC imposed complete ban on all types of aerial firing and fire works for a period of two months with immediate effect in the entire district.

Any violation of this order will be dealt with under section 188 PPC, said a notification issued here on Tuesday.

