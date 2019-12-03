Section 144 Imposed In Swat
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 05:14 PM
Deputy Commissioner Swat has, under section 144 Cr.PC imposed complete ban on all types of aerial firing and fire works for a period of two months with immediate effect in the entire district
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Swat has, under section 144 Cr.PC imposed complete ban on all types of aerial firing and fire works for a period of two months with immediate effect in the entire district.
Any violation of this order will be dealt with under section 188 PPC, said a notification issued here on Tuesday.