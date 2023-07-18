Section 144 imposed in Tank for Muharram

(@FahadShabbir)

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) :The district administration Tuesday decided to impose Section 144 in the district during first 10 days of holy month of Muharram to ensure protection of life and property of the people and to prevent any untoward incident.

According to a notification issued by the district administration, there will be a ban on pillion riding, display of arms and sale of petroleum products in open bottles.

The district administration also decided to ban use of sound systems, loudspeakers and wall chalking in streets and public places besides playing audio-video cassettes containing hatred sectarianism and printing of such material in the said period.

Besides, providing shelter to strangers in hotels or houses on the Muharram processions' routes would also be banned.

Moreover, there will also be a ban on staying on the roofs, attics and doors of the houses at the time of processions.

The strict legal action would be taken against those who violate Section 144, the notification added.