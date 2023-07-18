Open Menu

Section 144 Imposed In Tank For Muharram

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 18, 2023 | 12:40 PM

Section 144 imposed in Tank for Muharram

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) :The district administration Tuesday decided to impose Section 144 in the district during first 10 days of holy month of Muharram to ensure protection of life and property of the people and to prevent any untoward incident.

According to a notification issued by the district administration, there will be a ban on pillion riding, display of arms and sale of petroleum products in open bottles.

The district administration also decided to ban use of sound systems, loudspeakers and wall chalking in streets and public places besides playing audio-video cassettes containing hatred sectarianism and printing of such material in the said period.

Besides, providing shelter to strangers in hotels or houses on the Muharram processions' routes would also be banned.

Moreover, there will also be a ban on staying on the roofs, attics and doors of the houses at the time of processions.

The strict legal action would be taken against those who violate Section 144, the notification added.

Related Topics

Sale Muharram

Recent Stories

ZHO inaugurates cheese factory under &#039;Make it ..

ZHO inaugurates cheese factory under &#039;Make it in the Emirates&#039; slogan

37 minutes ago
 Sindh Minister asks dacoits not to harm Hindu comm ..

Sindh Minister asks dacoits not to harm Hindu community

1 hour ago
 PMD forecasts more monsoon rains in different part ..

PMD forecasts more monsoon rains in different parts of country during ongoing we ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 July 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 July 2023

4 hours ago
 Two peddlers arrested, 35-kg narcotics recovered

Two peddlers arrested, 35-kg narcotics recovered

13 hours ago
China Must Not Use Transit of Taiwanese Official V ..

China Must Not Use Transit of Taiwanese Official Via US as Reason for Escalation ..

13 hours ago
 Biden to Address UNGA High-Level Week on September ..

Biden to Address UNGA High-Level Week on September 19 - Provisional Schedule

13 hours ago
 Damage Register for Ukraine Launched in The Hague ..

Damage Register for Ukraine Launched in The Hague - Dutch Foreign Minister

13 hours ago
 Blinken Says Grain Deal Should Be Restored 'As Qui ..

Blinken Says Grain Deal Should Be Restored 'As Quickly as Possible'

13 hours ago
 Israel Recognizes Morocco's Sovereignty Over Weste ..

Israel Recognizes Morocco's Sovereignty Over Western Sahara - Moroccan Royal Off ..

13 hours ago
 US, Ukraine Will Look At Other Grain Options After ..

US, Ukraine Will Look At Other Grain Options After Collapse of Black Sea Deal- B ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan