Section 144 Imposed In Tank For Muharram

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 07, 2024 | 01:00 PM

Section 144 imposed in Tank for Muharram

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2024) The district administration Tank has imposed Section 144 in the district during initial 10 days of Muharram to ensure protection of life and property of the people and to prevent any untoward incident.

According to a notification issued here, the section 144 would remain enforced from July 08 to July 17.

Under which, there will be a ban on pillion riding, display of arms and sale of petroleum products in open bottles.

There would also be a ban on use of sound systems, loudspeakers and wall chalking in streets and public places besides playing audio-video cassettes containing hatred sectarianism and printing of such material would also be prohibited.

Likewise, organizing public rallies or gatherings, providing shelter to strangers in hotels or houses would be prohibited.

Moreover, there will also be a ban on staying on the roofs, attics and doors of the houses at the time of processions.

The strict legal action would be taken against those who violate Section 144, the notification added.

