Section 144 imposed in Tank for polio drive

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :The district administration has imposed section 144 in the district to avoid any untoward incident during polio campaign in the district.

According to a notification issued here, the ban will remain enforced in the larger interest of people till February 18 and citizens have been asked to cooperate in ensuring smooth conduct of the anti-polio drive by complying with prescribed restrictions.

Under the section 144, the pillion riding, display of arms, plying of vehicles with tinted glasses and assembly of more than five persons would be prohibited.

The five-day anti-polio campaign was underway in the district under which about 86550 children aged upto five years would be administered anti-polio drops in 22 union councils of Tank.

As many as 656 teams including 585 mobile, 36 fixed, 28 transit and seven roaming teams have been engaged to give polio drops to children at houses or other places including bus terminals, exit and entry points and markets.

The elaborate arrangements had been made with the help of the police department to conduct the drive in a peaceful manner and protect the children from the crippling disease.

In a statement, Deputy Commissioner Hameedullah Khattak urged upon the parents to cooperate with the administration and polio teams to ensure that their children are vaccinated against polio.