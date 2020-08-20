Section-144 imposed in Tharparkar during Muharram

The Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar Muhammad Nawaz Soho Thursday issued directions for enforcement of CrPC Section 144 from Muharram 1st to 10 throughout the district in order to maintain law and order during Aushura Days

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar Muhammad Nawaz Soho Thursday issued directions for enforcement of CrPC Section 144 from Muharram 1st to 10 throughout the district in order to maintain law and order during Aushura Days.

As per directives of Sindh home department, the DC said that a complete ban would be observed on pillion riding, carrying or displaying weapons, aerial firing or firecrackers, provoking speeches, wall chalking, panalexes, videos and DVDs during first ten days of the Muharram.