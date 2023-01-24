Section 144 imposed in Turbat

The Balochistan government has imposed Section 144 in Turbat district, a notification issued by the Home and Tribal Affairs department said on Tuesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :The Balochistan government has imposed Section 144 in Turbat district, a notification issued by the Home and Tribal Affairs department said on Tuesday.

The decision was made due to the law and order situation and incidents of target killing in the district.

"Sit-ins and any other public gathering of over five people have been prohibited under Section 144 while the display of weapons has also been banned," the notification further read.