Section 144 Imposed In View Of Muharram In Peshawar
Sumaira FH Published June 27, 2024 | 04:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) In view of Muharram, the Deputy Commissioner Peshawar on Thursday has imposed Section 144 in Peshawar and there will be a ban on black windows in vehicles and shops, air firing and display of weapons.
The use of police lights on vehicles by unauthorized persons will also be banned. Unregistered vehicles and vehicles with self-made number plates have also been banned.
It was also decided that double riding on motorcycles will also be stopped and Section 144 will be in force for one month from June 25 to July 25. In case of violation, action will be taken under Section 188 PPC.
