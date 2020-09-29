UrduPoint.com
Section 144 Imposed Near Exam Centers In Nawabshah

Tue 29th September 2020

In order to prevent use of unfair means during the LLB (Honors) Second Semester examinations being conducted by Sindh University Jamshoro, section 144 has been imposed from Sept 29 to October 17, 2020 throughout the division Shaheed Benazirabad This was announced by Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Mohsin Ali Shah through notification

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :In order to prevent use of unfair means during the LLB (Honors) Second Semester examinations being conducted by Sindh University Jamshoro, section 144 has been imposed from Sept 29 to October 17, 2020 throughout the division Shaheed Benazirabad This was announced by Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Mohsin Ali Shah through notification. The notification added that Deputy Commissioner Naushehro Feroze had recommended imposition of Section 144 at examination centers to prevent any untoward incident and entry of irrelevant persons in centers except candidates appearing at the examination of LLB year 2019 second semester commencing from Sept 29, 2020.

On recommendation, Commissioner Syed Mohsin Ali Shah imposed section 144 at all examination centers of the division under powers vested by Sindh Government. The order states that in case of contravention of Section 144, police has been directed to initiate legal action under section 188 PPC.

