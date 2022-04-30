UrduPoint.com

Section 144 Imposed On Aerial Firing And One Wheeling

Faizan Hashmi Published April 30, 2022 | 07:39 PM

The District Administration Abbottabad Saturday imposed Section 144 CRPC to protect the lives and property of the people and deal with any incident on the occasion of Eidul Fitr as per government directives

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2022 ) :The District Administration Abbottabad Saturday imposed Section 144 CRPC to protect the lives and property of the people and deal with any incident on the occasion of Eidul Fitr as per government directives.

The district police will ensure implementation of the ban in accordance with the law.

The ban was imposed on aerial or celebratory firing, use of pressure horns, one welling and illegal use of loudspeakers.

District Administration Abbottabad also enforced Section 144 for the next two months on entry/interference of locals near the project area of fencing work along Havelian Dhamtor Bypass. Violators of the ban would be dealt with strict action.

