Section 144 Imposed On Aerial Firing For Peaceful Eid Celebration
Muhammad Irfan Published March 29, 2025 | 04:20 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) District administration South Waziristan Upper has imposed section 144 to maintain peace during Eid-ul-Fitr.
According to district administration, the order will be in effect from March 30, 2025, to April 10, 2025.
The district administration has imposed several key restrictions for public safety during the Eid holidays which include ban on aerial firing, ban on toy guns, fire crackers, pressure horns, one wheeling drifting, swimming etc.
Deputy commissioner Saleem Jan has appealed to the public to comply with these restrictions to maintain peace and ensure a safe celebration during the Eid holidays.
He also emphasized that strict legal action will be taken against those who violate the law.
Recent Stories
Dubai World Cup to be broadcast to record 170 countries
Visionary leadership transforms Punjab's public supply chain
European Commission to invest €1.3 billion in AI, cybersecurity, digital skill ..
US federal judge blocks Trump's forced layoffs at VOA
Indian actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar reveals childhood sexual harassment
Balochistan: Suicide bomber detonates himself near protest site of BNP-Mengal
UAE expresses solidarity with Myanmar, Thailand, offers condolences over victims ..
Mohammad Abbas breaks four-year-old record against visitors in first Pak Vs. NZ ..
New Zealand defeat Pakistan by 73 runs in first ODI
UAE Team Emirates XRG regains lead in Volta a Catalunya
UN Security Council condemns attack on Niger’s Kokorou town
Gold prices reach historic high in Pakistan amid global economic uncertainty
More Stories From Pakistan
-
4 bike-lifters arrested, 9 stolen motorcycles recovered6 minutes ago
-
Section 144 imposed on aerial firing for peaceful Eid celebration6 minutes ago
-
Iran's Cultural Attaché lauds Islamic artwork6 minutes ago
-
Crackdown on illegal LPG Gas refilling in Sukkur16 minutes ago
-
District administration gears up for Polio eradication drive16 minutes ago
-
SWMC releases salaries16 minutes ago
-
Punjab police youth internship program concludes16 minutes ago
-
PHP launches grand operation against overcharging16 minutes ago
-
Rohri city illuminated with colorful lights on Eid-ul-Fitr26 minutes ago
-
Mayor urges citizens to avoid aerial firing on Chand Raat26 minutes ago
-
CM orders crackdown against overcharging transport owners26 minutes ago
-
False robbery claim exposed, Citizen's drama unravels26 minutes ago