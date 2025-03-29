Section 144 imposed on aerial firing for peaceful Eid celebration

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) District administration South Waziristan Upper has imposed section 144 to maintain peace during Eid-ul-Fitr.

According to district administration, the order will be in effect from March 30, 2025, to April 10, 2025.

The district administration has imposed several key restrictions for public safety during the Eid holidays which include ban on aerial firing, ban on toy guns, fire crackers, pressure horns, one wheeling drifting, swimming etc.

Deputy commissioner Saleem Jan has appealed to the public to comply with these restrictions to maintain peace and ensure a safe celebration during the Eid holidays.

He also emphasized that strict legal action will be taken against those who violate the law.