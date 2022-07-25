Section 144 imposed on bathing at beaches

UrduPoint.com

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2022 ) :Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon on Monday imposed Section 144 on bathing at various beaches including the sea and the entry of fishermen into the sea.

According to a notification, ban has been imposed for six days in view of flooding in the sea due to monsoon rains.

Citizens are requested to avoid going to the beach and follow the ban.

The implementation should be ensured with the co-operation of the concerned Deputy Commissioners and Assistant Commissioners SSPs Commissioners Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon.

